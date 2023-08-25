ASK Kottingbrunn - SC Zwettl 0:1 (0:0)

Erstellt am 25. August 2023 | 21:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 1. Landesliga
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

25.08.2023  19:30

Statistik:

ASK Kottingbrunn - SC Zwettl 0:1 (0:0).

Torfolge: 0:1 (58.) Szotkowski.

Gelbe Karten: Babic (85. Unsportlichkeit); Schmidt (51. Unsportlichkeit), Schaupp (90+1. Foul).

ASK Kottingbrunn: Bayram; Ibrahimovic, Bauer (44. Krombert), Alaca, Zubak, Babuscu (72. Szupper), Jetishi, Babic, Takougnadi, Dauce (66. Rühmkorf), Peterseil.

SC Zwettl: Gessl; Schaupp, Vogl (74. Penz), Bayer, Szotkowski, Budic, Schmidt, Kruder (90+2. Plazibat), Tscheppen, Größl (HZ. Jeschko), Herrsch.

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Markus Javornik.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren