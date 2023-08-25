ASK Kottingbrunn - SC Zwettl 0:1 (0:0)
25.08.2023 19:30
Statistik:
ASK Kottingbrunn - SC Zwettl 0:1 (0:0).
Torfolge: 0:1 (58.) Szotkowski.
Gelbe Karten: Babic (85. Unsportlichkeit); Schmidt (51. Unsportlichkeit), Schaupp (90+1. Foul).
ASK Kottingbrunn: Bayram; Ibrahimovic, Bauer (44. Krombert), Alaca, Zubak, Babuscu (72. Szupper), Jetishi, Babic, Takougnadi, Dauce (66. Rühmkorf), Peterseil.
SC Zwettl: Gessl; Schaupp, Vogl (74. Penz), Bayer, Szotkowski, Budic, Schmidt, Kruder (90+2. Plazibat), Tscheppen, Größl (HZ. Jeschko), Herrsch.
120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Markus Javornik.