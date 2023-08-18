SC Zwettl - SV Waidhofen / Thaya 0:3 (0:1)

Erstellt am 18. August 2023 | 21:30
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

18.08.2023  19:30

Statistik:

SC Zwettl - SV Waidhofen / Thaya 0:3 (0:1).

Torfolge: 0:1 (11.) Pilik, 0:2 (48.) Bauer, 0:3 (89.) Mühlberger.

Gelbe Karten: ; Bauer (76. Unsportlichkeit), Spielhofer (85. Foul), Eichler (90+1. Unsportlichkeit), Newald (33. Foul), Pilik (30. Foul).

Rote Karten: Hahn (40. Foul); .

SC Zwettl: Rauch; Jeschko (HZ. Kruder), Penz (75. Vogl), Schaupp, Tscheppen, Hahn, Schmidt, Bayer, Größl, Budic, Herrsch.

SV Waidhofen / Thaya: Altschach; Newald, Ringswirth, Hassel, Scherzer (70. Teufel), Pilik, Mejta, Mühlberger, Bauer (77. Spielhofer), Plichta (41. Ruzicka), Votava.

965 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Christopher Kotsch.

