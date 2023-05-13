SV Horn - Wildcats 11teamsports Krottendorf 3:4 (2:2)

Erstellt am 13. Mai 2023 | 15:00
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

13.05.2023  13:00

Statistik:

Torfolge: 0:1 (4.) Starchl, 1:1 (13.) Fürnkranz, 1:2 (32.) Starchl, 2:2 (36.) Gutmann, 3:2 (56.) Gutmann, 3:3 (58.) Wagner, 3:4 (85.) Wagner

Karten: Roth (74., Gelbe Karte Foul), Dehlinch (61., Gelbe Karte Foul)

SV Horn: Neumayer, Fürnkranz (82. Fabsich), Rammel, Tatar, Kurz, Rea, Zotter, Gutmann, Bittendorfer, Gratz, Melchior

Wildcats 11teamsports Krottendorf: Wurzinger, Klamler, Heidinger (HZ. Losonczy), Allemann (HZ. Weiß), Veselsky, Starchl, Brandtner (85. Oberhammer), Sundl, Nestelbacher (HZ. Dehlinch), Roth, Wagner

46 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Josef Kern

