SV Horn - Wildcats 11teamsports Krottendorf 3:4 (2:2)
13.05.2023 13:00
Statistik:
SV Horn - Wildcats 11teamsports Krottendorf 3:4 (2:2)
Torfolge: 0:1 (4.) Starchl, 1:1 (13.) Fürnkranz, 1:2 (32.) Starchl, 2:2 (36.) Gutmann, 3:2 (56.) Gutmann, 3:3 (58.) Wagner, 3:4 (85.) Wagner
Karten: Roth (74., Gelbe Karte Foul), Dehlinch (61., Gelbe Karte Foul)
SV Horn: Neumayer, Fürnkranz (82. Fabsich), Rammel, Tatar, Kurz, Rea, Zotter, Gutmann, Bittendorfer, Gratz, Melchior
Wildcats 11teamsports Krottendorf: Wurzinger, Klamler, Heidinger (HZ. Losonczy), Allemann (HZ. Weiß), Veselsky, Starchl, Brandtner (85. Oberhammer), Sundl, Nestelbacher (HZ. Dehlinch), Roth, Wagner
46 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Josef Kern