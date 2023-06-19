So feierte der Meister

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Nach einem Krimi gegen Gänserndorf-Süd bekam der ATSV Auersthal am Samstag die Medaillen und den Meisterteller überreicht.
Tabellenführer beim Abbruch 2020, um einen Punkt Zweiter 2022 - der Meistertitel des ATSV Auersthal hatte sich in den vergangenen Jahren angekündigt. Am Samstag war es für Trainer Manfred Schimpl, Kapitän Andreas Helm und ihre Kollegen endlich soweit, sie durften ihre Medaillen entgegennehmen und Teller und Pokal in den Hemmel stemmen. Die NÖN war für euch mit der Kamera dabei. Die besten Bilder findet ihr in untenstehender Galerie.
Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger Foto: David Aichinger
