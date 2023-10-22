Breitensee - Obersdorf / P. 0:1 (0:0)

22. Oktober 2023
Lesezeit: 2 Min
MF
22.10.2023  15:00

Statistik:

BREITENSEE - OBERSDORF / P. 0:1 (0:0).

Torfolge: 0:1 (90.) Gindl.

Gelbe Karten: Schuster (89. Foul), Yagci (43. Foul); Kühnert (24. Foul), Koldas (3. Foul).

Breitensee: Horacek; Kohl, Schuster, White (88. Pinsolitsch), Schendlinger, Krcho, Singh, Tesar (72. Sebastian Figl), Palka, Yagci (72. Prager), Jirkowsky.

Obersdorf / P.: Amon; Neid, Weiss (HZ. Waismayer), Rögner (HZ. Gindl), Kühnert, Koldas, Ruthner, Reinwald (75. Forster), Schiller (90. Gössinger), Zimcik, Wittmann (75. Toth).

60 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ionel Hegedus.