Gänserndorf - Strasshof 1:2 (0:2)
13.08.2023 11:00
Statistik:
Gänserndorf - Strasshof 1:2 (0:2).
Torfolge: 0:1 (4.) Pfeiler, 0:2 (26., Elfmeter) Boldea, 1:2 (57.) Elbaz Youssef Elgazzar.
Gelbe Karten: Neussl (80. Foul), Forreth (25. Foul); Livadic (90+5. Foul), Buchner (55. Kritik), Uusitalo (52. Foul).
Gänserndorf: Reichel; Petkovic, Elbaz Youssef Elgazzar (90+5. Stöger), Milenkovic, Ciezadlik (90. Tippmann), Jetishi, Mehic, Forreth (HZ. Neussl), Schulz, Störmer, Simperler.
Strasshof: Krstic; Pfeiler (HZ. Geier), Glisic (87. Rabl), Livadic, Buchner (74. Majefsky), Hlinka, Uusitalo (65. Leidner), Boldea (74. Prinzinger), Schöner, Nagy, Ibrahimi.
120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Karl Simon.