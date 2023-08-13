Gänserndorf - Strasshof 1:2 (0:2)

In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

13.08.2023  11:00

Statistik:

Gänserndorf - Strasshof 1:2 (0:2).

Torfolge: 0:1 (4.) Pfeiler, 0:2 (26., Elfmeter) Boldea, 1:2 (57.) Elbaz Youssef Elgazzar.

Gelbe Karten: Neussl (80. Foul), Forreth (25. Foul); Livadic (90+5. Foul), Buchner (55. Kritik), Uusitalo (52. Foul).

Gänserndorf: Reichel; Petkovic, Elbaz Youssef Elgazzar (90+5. Stöger), Milenkovic, Ciezadlik (90. Tippmann), Jetishi, Mehic, Forreth (HZ. Neussl), Schulz, Störmer, Simperler.

Strasshof: Krstic; Pfeiler (HZ. Geier), Glisic (87. Rabl), Livadic, Buchner (74. Majefsky), Hlinka, Uusitalo (65. Leidner), Boldea (74. Prinzinger), Schöner, Nagy, Ibrahimi.

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Karl Simon.

