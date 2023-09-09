Großschweinbarth - Obersdorf / P. 1:0 (0:0)
09.09.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Großschweinbarth - Obersdorf / P. 1:0 (0:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (83.) Stejskal.
Gelbe Karten: Loibl (27. Foul); Forster (85. Foul), Ruthner (21. Foul), Diwald (90+3. Unsportlichkeit), Kühnert (28. Unsportlichkeit).
Großschweinbarth: Bürbaum; Uhrinec, Kral (90+3. Alexander Hofer), Manuel Loibl (70. Güles), Daniel Hofer (90+3. Holzapfel), Konhäusner, Mauser, Cetin (57. Marko), Kiss (70. Michael Loibl), Stejskal, Dzilic.
Obersdorf / P.: Amon; Marcel Diwald, Kühnert, Zimcik, Weiss (84. Maier), Reinwald, Ruthner (84. Strobl), Wittmann, Luca Diwald (61. Waismayer), Forster (89. Thullner), Koldas.
100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mihai-Romulus Nan.