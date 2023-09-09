Großschweinbarth - Obersdorf / P. 1:0 (0:0)

Erstellt am 09. September 2023 | 18:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Marchfeld
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

09.09.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Großschweinbarth - Obersdorf / P. 1:0 (0:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (83.) Stejskal.

Gelbe Karten: Loibl (27. Foul); Forster (85. Foul), Ruthner (21. Foul), Diwald (90+3. Unsportlichkeit), Kühnert (28. Unsportlichkeit).

Großschweinbarth: Bürbaum; Uhrinec, Kral (90+3. Alexander Hofer), Manuel Loibl (70. Güles), Daniel Hofer (90+3. Holzapfel), Konhäusner, Mauser, Cetin (57. Marko), Kiss (70. Michael Loibl), Stejskal, Dzilic.

Obersdorf / P.: Amon; Marcel Diwald, Kühnert, Zimcik, Weiss (84. Maier), Reinwald, Ruthner (84. Strobl), Wittmann, Luca Diwald (61. Waismayer), Forster (89. Thullner), Koldas.

100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mihai-Romulus Nan.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren