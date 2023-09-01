Hohenruppersdorf - Großschweinbarth 0:2 (0:1)
01.09.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Hohenruppersdorf - Großschweinbarth 0:2 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (45.) Mauser, 0:2 (86.) Cetin.
Gelbe Karten: Esberger (18. Unsportlichkeit), Bijelonjic (80. Foul); Uhrinec (41. Foul), Hofer (67. Kritik), Loibl (43. Foul).
Hohenruppersdorf: Hanuliak; Andreas Steiner, David Bijelonjic, Mihok, Stefanek (79. Vock), Kautz, Alessandro Bijelonjic, Esberger, Sretenovic, Klokner, Zacek.
Großschweinbarth: Bürbaum; Dzilic, Michael Loibl (HZ. Cetin), Mauser, Geritzer (88. Holzapfel), Stejskal, Kral (88. Heftner), Hofer (76. Kiss), Konhäusner (84. Marko), Uhrinec, Manuel Loibl.
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Emre Cakmak.