Hohenruppersdorf - Großschweinbarth 0:2 (0:1)

Erstellt am 01. September 2023 | 21:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Marchfeld
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

01.09.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Hohenruppersdorf - Großschweinbarth 0:2 (0:1).

Torfolge: 0:1 (45.) Mauser, 0:2 (86.) Cetin.

Gelbe Karten: Esberger (18. Unsportlichkeit), Bijelonjic (80. Foul); Uhrinec (41. Foul), Hofer (67. Kritik), Loibl (43. Foul).

Hohenruppersdorf: Hanuliak; Andreas Steiner, David Bijelonjic, Mihok, Stefanek (79. Vock), Kautz, Alessandro Bijelonjic, Esberger, Sretenovic, Klokner, Zacek.

Großschweinbarth: Bürbaum; Dzilic, Michael Loibl (HZ. Cetin), Mauser, Geritzer (88. Holzapfel), Stejskal, Kral (88. Heftner), Hofer (76. Kiss), Konhäusner (84. Marko), Uhrinec, Manuel Loibl.

150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Emre Cakmak.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren