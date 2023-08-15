Obersiebenbrunn - Markgrafneusiedl 1:0 (0:0)

Erstellt am 15. August 2023
Lesezeit: 2 Min
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

15.08.2023  17:30

Statistik:

Obersiebenbrunn - Markgrafneusiedl 1:0 (0:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (57., Eigentor) Altintas.

Gelbe Karten: Hackl (54. Foul), Pipp (73. Unsportlichkeit), Manojlovic (24. Foul); Bayram (47. Unsportlichkeit), Bayram (10. Foul), Altintas (56. Foul), Tan (85. Unsportlichkeit), Dogan (76. Unsportlichkeit).

Obersiebenbrunn: Drinka; Schillinger (90. Soltane), Jesina, Mudry, Kirchner, Manojlovic, Pipp, Rauscher, Kogelbauer (74. Fröch), Hackl (82. Hecker), Smutny.

Markgrafneusiedl: Jonovic; Asiedu, El Sesey, Kaya, Muhammed Bayram, Altintas (60. Obemeata-Gimoh), Haller (7. Mustafa Bayram), Tan, Herzig, Dogan, Löffler.

80 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nasko Kadic.

