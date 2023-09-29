Brunn / Geb. II - Lanzendorf 5:5 (4:3)
29.09.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Brunn / Geb. II - Lanzendorf 5:5 (4:3).
Torfolge: 0:1 (7.) Savic, 1:1 (9.) Proschek, 1:2 (17.) Savic, 2:2 (32.) Vogel, 2:3 (34.) Marinkovic, 3:3 (40.) Proschek, 4:3 (44.) Tretthahn, 4:4 (53.) Savic, 5:4 (84.) Hohlbaum, 5:5 (90+3.) Krzanovic.
Gelbe Karten: Tretthahn (90+3. Kritik), Vujicic (46. Foul), Raffael Kostenwein (53. Unsportlichkeit), Felix Kostenwein (43. Unsportlichkeit); Aslan (76. Unsportlichkeit), Walczak (90+3. Foul), Bogacz (79. Unsportlichkeit), Krzanovic (86. Unsportlichkeit).
Brunn / Geb. II: Heuritsch; Felix Kostenwein (84. Sebastian Wagner), Vogel (HZ. Hohlbaum), Kutschera, Kovaricek (71. Oposich), Tretthahn, Vujicic, Kamitz, Janik, Raffael Kostenwein, Proschek (84. Niklas Wagner).
Lanzendorf: Nemetz; Milosevic (84. Burger), Savic, Bogacz, Adalar, Walczak, Zaremba (62. Aslan), Marinkovic (85. Cakir), Krzanovic, Grozdanovic, Erbek.
70 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Bojan Bonic.