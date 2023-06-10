Brunn / Geb. II - Mödling VfB 7:0 (4:0)
10.06.2023 18:00
Statistik:
Brunn / Geb. II - Mödling VfB 7:0 (4:0)
Torfolge: 1:0 (7.) Kutschera, 2:0 (19.) Heissenberger, 3:0 (23.) Oposich, 4:0 (27.) Oposich, 5:0 (49.) Türk, 6:0 (55.) Proschek, 7:0 (88.) Proschek
Karten: Kutschera (78., Gelbe Karte Foul), Oposich (90., Gelbe Karte Kritik)Mert (56., Gelbe Karte Foul), Sokic (54., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Brunn / Geb. II: Kovaricek (HZ. Kostenwein), Kostenwein Raffael, Oposich, Wieselthaler, Janik (HZ. Resch), Kutschera, Neidhart (HZ. Proschek), Lorinson, Fönyedi (HZ. Tretthahn), Heissenberger (HZ. Türk), Heuritsch
Mödling VfB: Rostaie, Dogru, Muranovic, Pürtük, Avci, Seyfi, Akbas, Mert, Kacamak, Aydin, Sokic
60 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Taner Iskender