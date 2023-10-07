Mitterndorf - Mödling VfB 5:2 (1:2)

Erstellt am 07. Oktober 2023 | 17:30
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

07.10.2023  15:30

Statistik:

Mitterndorf - Mödling VfB 5:2 (1:2).

Torfolge: 0:1 (26.) Hamzic, 1:1 (29.) Kusch, 1:2 (41.) Pochlatko, 2:2 (57.) Kusch, 3:2 (63.) Srba, 4:2 (79.) Mottl, 5:2 (84.) Bohmann.

Gelbe Karten: Kusch (73. Kritik), Mottl (31. Foul), Wieselthaler (90+1. Unsportlichkeit); Yakin (78. Foul), Kastrati (90+1. Unsportlichkeit), Hamzic (68. Unsportlichkeit).

Mitterndorf: Brglez; Dragos, Eren (72. Friesenbichler), Oniezki, Simsek, Bohmann (87. Leutner), Srba, Mottl (87. Weber), Kusch, Wieselthaler, Rodinger (88. Fischer).

Mödling VfB: Imro; Terzi, Barman, Avdic, Yakin, Huremovic, Kizmaz, Pochlatko, Di Costanzo (59. Kastrati), Hamzic, Behremovic.

100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ayhan Babuscu.