Mitterndorf - Mödling VfB 5:2 (1:2)
07.10.2023 15:30
Statistik:
Mitterndorf - Mödling VfB 5:2 (1:2).
Torfolge: 0:1 (26.) Hamzic, 1:1 (29.) Kusch, 1:2 (41.) Pochlatko, 2:2 (57.) Kusch, 3:2 (63.) Srba, 4:2 (79.) Mottl, 5:2 (84.) Bohmann.
Gelbe Karten: Kusch (73. Kritik), Mottl (31. Foul), Wieselthaler (90+1. Unsportlichkeit); Yakin (78. Foul), Kastrati (90+1. Unsportlichkeit), Hamzic (68. Unsportlichkeit).
Mitterndorf: Brglez; Dragos, Eren (72. Friesenbichler), Oniezki, Simsek, Bohmann (87. Leutner), Srba, Mottl (87. Weber), Kusch, Wieselthaler, Rodinger (88. Fischer).
Mödling VfB: Imro; Terzi, Barman, Avdic, Yakin, Huremovic, Kizmaz, Pochlatko, Di Costanzo (59. Kastrati), Hamzic, Behremovic.
100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ayhan Babuscu.