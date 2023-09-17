Au / L. - Edelstal 3:1 (2:1)

Erstellt am 17. September 2023 | 15:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Ost
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

17.09.2023  13:00

Statistik:

Au / L. - Edelstal 3:1 (2:1).

Torfolge: 1:0 (5.) Stankovic, 2:0 (18., Elfmeter) Bacsi, 2:1 (26.) Zentko, 3:1 (90+4.) Argezon.

Gelbe Karten: Sert (23. Foul), Stankovic (50. Unsportlichkeit), Halilovic (44. Unsportlichkeit), Argezon (76. Unsportlichkeit); Krisztin (73. Unsportlichkeit), Fulmek (76. Foul), Zax (56. Foul).

Au / L.: Tursunovic; Kopeszky (40. Halilovic), Bacsi, Chulupanoski, Stankovic, Argezon, Zwiletitsch (77. Mohamed), Petrovic, Aydin, Icevski, Sert.

Edelstal: Jurcik; Philipp Schmölzer, Zentko, Fulmek, Glock, Juska, Palenik (63. Racz), Pelzmann, Krisztin, Zax (83. Pürrer), Alexander Schmölzer.

100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nayim Kazanci.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren