Au / L. - Edelstal 3:1 (2:1)
17.09.2023 13:00
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (5.) Stankovic, 2:0 (18., Elfmeter) Bacsi, 2:1 (26.) Zentko, 3:1 (90+4.) Argezon.
Gelbe Karten: Sert (23. Foul), Stankovic (50. Unsportlichkeit), Halilovic (44. Unsportlichkeit), Argezon (76. Unsportlichkeit); Krisztin (73. Unsportlichkeit), Fulmek (76. Foul), Zax (56. Foul).
Au / L.: Tursunovic; Kopeszky (40. Halilovic), Bacsi, Chulupanoski, Stankovic, Argezon, Zwiletitsch (77. Mohamed), Petrovic, Aydin, Icevski, Sert.
Edelstal: Jurcik; Philipp Schmölzer, Zentko, Fulmek, Glock, Juska, Palenik (63. Racz), Pelzmann, Krisztin, Zax (83. Pürrer), Alexander Schmölzer.
100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nayim Kazanci.