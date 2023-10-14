Au / L. - Hundsheim 2:3 (1:2)

Erstellt am 14. Oktober 2023 | 17:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
MF
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Ost
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
14.10.2023  15:30

Statistik:

Au / L. - Hundsheim 2:3 (1:2).

Torfolge: 1:0 (16.) Ibrahem, 1:1 (34.) Biese, 1:2 (37.) Veresteanu, 2:2 (65., Elfmeter) Stankovic, 2:3 (90+3., Elfmeter) Ankhelyi.

Gelbe Karten: Argezon (70. Foul), Petrovic (74. Foul), Ibrahem (58. Foul), Halilovic (67. Foul); Brunczvik (48. Foul).

Rote Karten: Halilovic (68. Tätl.); Amer (68. Tätl.).

Au / L.: Tursunovic; Halilovic, Kopeszky (81. Zwiletitsch), Stankovic, Chulupanoski, Aydin, Icevski, Ibrahem (59. Mohamed), Vuckovski, Petrovic, Argezon.

Hundsheim: Schiestl; Math, Biese, Timm, Brunczvik, Wieser (83. Piroha), Matzinger, Ankhelyi, Amer, Veresteanu, Epure.

100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Philipp Polak.