Edelstal - Haslau 3:0 (2:0)
28.10.2023 15:00
Statistik:
EDELSTAL - HASLAU 3:0 (2:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (17.) Juska, 2:0 (21.) Juska, 3:0 (55.) Hevessy.
Gelbe Karten: Juska (46. Kritik), Fulmek (33. Foul), Krisztin (76. Unsportlichkeit), Hoffmann (62. Foul); Dlhy (77. Unsportlichkeit).
Edelstal: Jurcik; Schmölzer, Fulmek, Palenik, Juska, Hevessy, Hoffmann (83. Pauler), Garaj, Krisztin, Racz, Zentko.
Haslau: Rektor; Michael Grohs, Spörr (70. Ülker), Mondl (79. Benjamin Grohs), Szmidt (64. Schmidt), Dlhy, Witurna, Jahoda, Tuncel, Rudolf (HZ. Eryilmaz), Grünfeld.
150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ramazan Altindas.