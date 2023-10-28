Edelstal - Haslau 3:0 (2:0)

Erstellt am 28. Oktober 2023 | 17:00
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

28.10.2023  15:00

Statistik:

EDELSTAL - HASLAU 3:0 (2:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (17.) Juska, 2:0 (21.) Juska, 3:0 (55.) Hevessy.

Gelbe Karten: Juska (46. Kritik), Fulmek (33. Foul), Krisztin (76. Unsportlichkeit), Hoffmann (62. Foul); Dlhy (77. Unsportlichkeit).

Edelstal: Jurcik; Schmölzer, Fulmek, Palenik, Juska, Hevessy, Hoffmann (83. Pauler), Garaj, Krisztin, Racz, Zentko.

Haslau: Rektor; Michael Grohs, Spörr (70. Ülker), Mondl (79. Benjamin Grohs), Szmidt (64. Schmidt), Dlhy, Witurna, Jahoda, Tuncel, Rudolf (HZ. Eryilmaz), Grünfeld.

150 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ramazan Altindas.