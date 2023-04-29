Edelstal - Petronell 1:2 (1:0)
29.04.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (7.) Krajcir, 1:1 (50.) Schindler, 1:2 (72.) Boskovic
Karten: Juska (54., Gelbe Karte Foul), Zax (90+4., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Wisak (21., Gelbe Karte Foul), Pokorny (71., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Sara (89., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Rek (90+3., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Klein (90+4., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Böhm (90., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Boskovic (90., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Kopsa (84., Gelbe Karte Kritik)
Edelstal: Schmölzer, Zax, Hoffmann, Pauler, Garaj (80. Chamilla), Krisztin, Fulmek, Pelzmann (70. Honz), Juska, Krajcir, Kormanik (65. Glock)
Petronell: Wiesinger, Kopsa Mario, Schindler Robert (89. Böhm), Bülbül (67. Boskovic), Klein, Schindler Nico, Pokorny, Jurc, Sara, Rek, Wisak
80 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Daniel Pelic