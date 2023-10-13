Fischamend - Prellenkirchen 2:1 (1:0)
13.10.2023 18:45
Statistik:
Fischamend - Prellenkirchen 2:1 (1:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (31.) Hidajet Llugiqi, 1:1 (64.) Durica, 2:1 (74.) Bayer.
Gelbe Karten: Baumgartner (53. Foul), Toth (90+3. Foul); Horvath (68. Unsportlichkeit), Duitz (55. Foul), Mayer (84. Foul), Lackner (41. Kritik).
Fischamend: Prazak; Pizzonia, Conteh (83. Novakovic), Swoboda, Luis Goncalves Liljenberg (61. Ilic), Endrit Llugiqi (76. Blank), Baumgartner, Toth, El Khouli, Chilla, Hidajet Llugiqi (61. Bayer).
Prellenkirchen: Kukla; Sedlacek, Durica, Sihelsky, Szakacs (86. Ecker), Patzschke, Horvath (76. Hoffmann), Mayer, Hruby, Lackner, Duitz (58. Dietrich).
250 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Stephan Tren.