11.08.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Fischamend - Rohrau 5:2 (4:1).
Torfolge: 1:0 (5.) Bayer, 2:0 (10., Elfmeter) Ilic, 2:1 (35., Eigentor) Toth, 3:1 (45.) Llugiqi, 4:1 (45+2., Freistoß) Ilic, 5:1 (70.) Oeler, 5:2 (91.) Vondal.
Gelbe Karten: Llugiqi (89. Foul), El Khouli (65. Unsportlichkeit), Ilic (72. Unsportlichkeit), Baumgartner (62. Unsportlichkeit); Windholz (56. Foul), Roethel (44. Foul), Sowa (80. Foul), Vida (29. Foul), Komornik (33. Foul).
Fischamend: Pernitsch; Hidajet Llugiqi (82. Novakovic), Chilla, Prochaska (57. Baumgartner), Toth (79. Tobias Boigner), Conteh (79. Jäger), Ilic, Endrit Llugiqi, Swoboda, Bayer (57. Oeler), El Khouli.
Rohrau: Komornik; Schekulin, Vida, Donau (88. Eisterer), Steiner, Demovic, Ernst (HZ. Sowa), Roethel, Charwat (HZ. Vondal), Windholz (56. Dürr), Sulimani.
101 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Bernhard Kremser.