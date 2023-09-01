Fischamend - Wilfleinsdorf 3:1 (2:0)

In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

01.09.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Fischamend - Wilfleinsdorf 3:1 (2:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (5.) Pizzonia, 2:0 (8.) Ilic, 3:0 (77.) Bayer, 3:1 (87.) Kostic.

Gelbe Karten: Prochaska (90. Unsportlichkeit), Llugiqi (90+2. Foul), Pizzonia (54. Foul), Ilic (77. Kritik), El Khouli (80. Foul); Gaderer (88. Unsportlichkeit), Polster (62. Foul), Brandstetter (67. Kritik).

Fischamend: Prazak; Chilla, Bayer (83. Dusca), Pizzonia (72. Prochaska), Baumgartner, Swoboda, El Khouli, Ilic (83. Blank), Endrit Llugiqi, Pepic (62. Conteh), Hidajet Llugiqi (83. Oeler).

Wilfleinsdorf: Brandstetter; Kapic, Minar, Kelmendi, Edler, Anderl, Bauer, Hiller, Kostic, Gaderer, Bily (58. Polster).

300 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Erik Karner.

