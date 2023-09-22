Haslau - Au / L. 2:1 (0:0)
22.09.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Haslau - Au / L. 2:1 (0:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (50.) Michael Grohs, 2:0 (60.) Michael Grohs, 2:1 (70.) Stankovic.
Gelbe Karten: Witurna (62. Foul), Spörr (52. Foul), Houska (44. Unsportlichkeit), Dlhy (38. Unsportlichkeit); Bacsi (90+1. Foul), Aydin (33. Foul).
Haslau: Rektor; Ayaz (75. Ülker), Spörr, Grünfeld (72. Tuncel), Dlhy, Mondl (85. Rudolf), Houska, Jahoda, Szmidt, Michael Grohs, Witurna.
Au / L.: Tursunovic; Zwiletitsch, Sert, Kopeszky (50. Mohamed), Bacsi, Aydin, Chulupanoski, Argezon, Icevski, Stankovic, Petrovic.
120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ramazan Erkus.