Haslau - Au / L. 2:1 (0:0)

Erstellt am 22. September 2023 | 21:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
MF
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Ost
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
22.09.2023  19:30

Statistik:

Haslau - Au / L. 2:1 (0:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (50.) Michael Grohs, 2:0 (60.) Michael Grohs, 2:1 (70.) Stankovic.

Gelbe Karten: Witurna (62. Foul), Spörr (52. Foul), Houska (44. Unsportlichkeit), Dlhy (38. Unsportlichkeit); Bacsi (90+1. Foul), Aydin (33. Foul).

Haslau: Rektor; Ayaz (75. Ülker), Spörr, Grünfeld (72. Tuncel), Dlhy, Mondl (85. Rudolf), Houska, Jahoda, Szmidt, Michael Grohs, Witurna.

Au / L.: Tursunovic; Zwiletitsch, Sert, Kopeszky (50. Mohamed), Bacsi, Aydin, Chulupanoski, Argezon, Icevski, Stankovic, Petrovic.

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ramazan Erkus.