Haslau - Wilfleinsdorf 1:2 (0:1)
08.10.2023 15:30
Statistik:
Haslau - Wilfleinsdorf 1:2 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (6., Elfmeter) Anderl, 0:2 (54.) Kapic, 1:2 (65.) Grünfeld.
Gelbe Karten: Houska (41. Foul), Grünfeld (80. Unsportlichkeit), Dlhy (6. Foul); Hiller (36. Unsportlichkeit), Kelmendi (80. Foul), Lubina (89. Foul).
Gelb-Rote Karten: Houska (88. Kritik); .
Haslau: Rektor; Witurna, Mondl, Szmidt (72. Michael Grohs), Tuncel, Houska, Ayaz (59. Eryilmaz), Jahoda (75. Rudolf), Dlhy, Grünfeld, Spörr.
Wilfleinsdorf: Brandstetter; Gaderer, Kaplanoglu (61. Lubina), Anderl (90+3. Bily), Minar, Edler, Bauer, Kelmendi, Kapic, Kostic (67. Hutter), Hiller.
200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Alexander Strauch.