Haslau - Wilfleinsdorf 1:2 (0:1)

Erstellt am 08. Oktober 2023 | 17:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

08.10.2023  15:30

Statistik:

Haslau - Wilfleinsdorf 1:2 (0:1).

Torfolge: 0:1 (6., Elfmeter) Anderl, 0:2 (54.) Kapic, 1:2 (65.) Grünfeld.

Gelbe Karten: Houska (41. Foul), Grünfeld (80. Unsportlichkeit), Dlhy (6. Foul); Hiller (36. Unsportlichkeit), Kelmendi (80. Foul), Lubina (89. Foul).

Gelb-Rote Karten: Houska (88. Kritik); .

Haslau: Rektor; Witurna, Mondl, Szmidt (72. Michael Grohs), Tuncel, Houska, Ayaz (59. Eryilmaz), Jahoda (75. Rudolf), Dlhy, Grünfeld, Spörr.

Wilfleinsdorf: Brandstetter; Gaderer, Kaplanoglu (61. Lubina), Anderl (90+3. Bily), Minar, Edler, Bauer, Kelmendi, Kapic, Kostic (67. Hutter), Hiller.

200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Alexander Strauch.