Margarethen / M. - Fischamend 0:0 (0:0)

Erstellt am 23. April 2023 | 18:30
MF
23.04.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Torfolge: 

Karten: Kostic (87., Gelbe Karte Foul), Koturovic (40., Gelbe Karte Foul), Krammer (17., Rote Karte Torchancenverh.), Höpp (67., Gelbe Karte Foul), Nujic (27., Gelbe Karte Foul)Sandriesser (90., Gelbe Karte Foul), El Khouli (51., Gelbe Karte Foul)

Margarethen / M.: Daidzic, Kostic Thomas, Kostic Angelo, Fritz (85. Redzovic), Hiller, Nujic Robert (60. Vuckovski), Koturovic, Leone (70. Bauer), Pop (60. Kostic), Krammer, Höpp

Fischamend: Swoboda, Luis Goncalves Liljenberg, Ilic, Chilla (60. Pepic), Pizzonia, Sandriesser, El Khouli, Llugiqi Hidajet, Toth, Blank, Prazak

100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Halit Gültekin

