Margarethen / M. - Fischamend 0:0 (0:0)
23.04.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge:
Karten: Kostic (87., Gelbe Karte Foul), Koturovic (40., Gelbe Karte Foul), Krammer (17., Rote Karte Torchancenverh.), Höpp (67., Gelbe Karte Foul), Nujic (27., Gelbe Karte Foul)Sandriesser (90., Gelbe Karte Foul), El Khouli (51., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Margarethen / M.: Daidzic, Kostic Thomas, Kostic Angelo, Fritz (85. Redzovic), Hiller, Nujic Robert (60. Vuckovski), Koturovic, Leone (70. Bauer), Pop (60. Kostic), Krammer, Höpp
Fischamend: Swoboda, Luis Goncalves Liljenberg, Ilic, Chilla (60. Pepic), Pizzonia, Sandriesser, El Khouli, Llugiqi Hidajet, Toth, Blank, Prazak
100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Halit Gültekin