Margarethen / M. - Wilfleinsdorf 1:0 (0:0)

Erstellt am 07. Mai 2023 | 18:30
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

07.05.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Torfolge: 1:0 (94.) Nujic

Karten: Bauer (62., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Anderl (18., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Keiblinger (92., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kaplanoglu (30., Gelbe Karte Foul), Maurer (88., Rote Karte Torchancenverh.)

Margarethen / M.: Constantin, Daidzic, Toader (HZ. Leone), Fritz (HZ. Kostic), Nujic Robert, Bauer, Krammer, Höpp, Pop, Vuckovski, Kostic Angelo

Wilfleinsdorf: Maurer, Edler, Bily, Kovacs, Kapic, Anderl, Kelmendi (57. Salmer), Keiblinger, Brandstetter, Kaplanoglu (HZ. Arslan), Rödler

70 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Cemil Cizmecioglu

