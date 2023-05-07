Margarethen / M. - Wilfleinsdorf 1:0 (0:0)
07.05.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (94.) Nujic
Karten: Bauer (62., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Anderl (18., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Keiblinger (92., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kaplanoglu (30., Gelbe Karte Foul), Maurer (88., Rote Karte Torchancenverh.)
Margarethen / M.: Constantin, Daidzic, Toader (HZ. Leone), Fritz (HZ. Kostic), Nujic Robert, Bauer, Krammer, Höpp, Pop, Vuckovski, Kostic Angelo
Wilfleinsdorf: Maurer, Edler, Bily, Kovacs, Kapic, Anderl, Kelmendi (57. Salmer), Keiblinger, Brandstetter, Kaplanoglu (HZ. Arslan), Rödler
70 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Cemil Cizmecioglu