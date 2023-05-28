Petronell - Margarethen / M. 4:2 (0:1)
28.05.2023 17:00
Statistik:
Torfolge: 0:1 (45+1.) Kostic, 1:1 (46.) Schindler, 2:1 (52.) Wisak, 3:1 (62.) Böhm, 4:1 (82.) Wisak, 4:2 (89.) Kostic
Karten: Schindler (45+2., Gelbe Karte Foul), Wisak (57., Gelbe Karte Foul)Koturovic (77., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kostic (24., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Krammer (17., Gelbe Karte Foul), Hiller (45+2., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Petronell: Sara, Boskovic (55. Böhm), Wisak, Schindler Robert (88. Sofranko), Wiesinger (65. Bülbül), Kopsa Mario, Schindler Nico, Klein, Jurc, Marcin, Rek
Margarethen / M.: Bauer, Krammer, Fritz Fabian (63. Nujic), Kostic Angelo, Hiller, Kostic Fernando, Höpp (82. Toader), Pop (63. Vuckovski), Daidzic, Koturovic, Kostic Thomas
110 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Patrick Rehrl