Rohrau - Wilfleinsdorf 0:6 (0:0)

Erstellt am 20. August 2023 | 19:00
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

20.08.2023  17:00

Statistik:

Rohrau - Wilfleinsdorf 0:6 (0:0).

Torfolge: 0:1 (46.) Kostic, 0:2 (50.) Kapic, 0:3 (57.) Kapic, 0:4 (76.) Hutter, 0:5 (86.) Hutter, 0:6 (92.) Kapic.

Gelbe Karten: Vondal (87. Kritik); Anderl (81. Foul).

Rohrau: Komornik; Sulimani, Donau, Dürr (77. Wenzel), Steiner, Demovic, Schekulin (72. Roethel), Breitwieser (HZ. Rasidovic), Vida, Charwat, Vondal.

Wilfleinsdorf: Brandstetter; Kapic, Anderl, Kelmendi, Gaderer, Kostic, Bauer (60. Hutter), Bily (60. Polster), Minar, Edler, Hiller.

110 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Patrick Rehrl.

