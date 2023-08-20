Rohrau - Wilfleinsdorf 0:6 (0:0)
20.08.2023 17:00
Statistik:
Rohrau - Wilfleinsdorf 0:6 (0:0).
Torfolge: 0:1 (46.) Kostic, 0:2 (50.) Kapic, 0:3 (57.) Kapic, 0:4 (76.) Hutter, 0:5 (86.) Hutter, 0:6 (92.) Kapic.
Gelbe Karten: Vondal (87. Kritik); Anderl (81. Foul).
Rohrau: Komornik; Sulimani, Donau, Dürr (77. Wenzel), Steiner, Demovic, Schekulin (72. Roethel), Breitwieser (HZ. Rasidovic), Vida, Charwat, Vondal.
Wilfleinsdorf: Brandstetter; Kapic, Anderl, Kelmendi, Gaderer, Kostic, Bauer (60. Hutter), Bily (60. Polster), Minar, Edler, Hiller.
110 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Patrick Rehrl.