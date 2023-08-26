Wilfleinsdorf - Au / L. 5:0 (2:0)
26.08.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Wilfleinsdorf - Au / L. 5:0 (2:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (2.) Kostic, 2:0 (5.) Minar, 3:0 (60.) Kapic, 4:0 (67.) Kapic, 5:0 (90.) Hutter.
Gelbe Karten: Kostic (77. Foul), Kelmendi (7. Unsportlichkeit); Aydin (78. Foul), Argezon (33. Unsportlichkeit).
Wilfleinsdorf: Brandstetter; Kostic (80. Lubina), Bauer, Hutter, Anderl, Kapic (69. Bily), Gaderer, Edler, Kelmendi, Hiller (8. Rödler), Minar.
Au / L.: Altmann; Sert, Kopeszky (HZ. Aydin), Vuckovski, Petrovic (65. Ibrahem), Argezon, Icevski, Zwiletitsch, Bacsi (80. Marinovic), Chulupanoski, Jashari.
105 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Wolfgang Ginda.