Wilfleinsdorf - Fischamend 3:2 (3:1)
29.04.2023 18:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (11., Elfmeter) Kovacs, 1:1 (20., Elfmeter) Ilic, 2:1 (28.) Kapic, 3:1 (29.) Anderl, 3:2 (72.) Prochaska
Karten: Kaplanoglu (40., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Ilic (68., Gelb/Rote Karte Unsportl.), Ilic (44., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Prochaska (74., Gelbe Karte Foul), Llugiqi (64., Gelbe Karte Kritik)
Wilfleinsdorf: Edler, Maurer (76. Honemann), Kaplanoglu (86. Kürner), Brandstetter, Bily, Kovacs, Gaderer (62. Salmer), Kapic, Kelmendi, Rödler, Anderl
Fischamend: Swoboda, Luis Goncalves Liljenberg, Toth (64. Ebner), Blank (75. Jelinek), Chilla (64. Conteh), Pepic, Prazak, Ilic, Llugiqi Endrit (55. Prochaska), Pizzonia, Llugiqi Hidajet
100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Harald Glassl