Wilfleinsdorf - Rohrau 3:0 (1:0)

Erstellt am 01. Mai 2023 | 17:00
01.05.2023  15:00

Statistik:

Torfolge: 1:0 (18.) Honemann, 2:0 (50.) Kovacs, 3:0 (91.) Maurer

Karten: Edler (45., Gelbe Karte Foul)Jashari (38., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

Wilfleinsdorf: Honemann (HZ. Keiblinger), Maurer, Brandstetter, Rödler, Edler (75. Salmer), Kelmendi, Kovacs, Anderl, Bily, Kapic, Kaplanoglu (83. Arslan)

Rohrau: Komornik, Toth (60. Tobolka), Duvelek, Mihic, Breitwieser (83. Yildiz), Feitsch, Steiner, Sulimani, Bojku, Jashari Berin, Jashari Behram

70 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Christopher Koch

