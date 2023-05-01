Wilfleinsdorf - Rohrau 3:0 (1:0)
01.05.2023 15:00
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (18.) Honemann, 2:0 (50.) Kovacs, 3:0 (91.) Maurer
Karten: Edler (45., Gelbe Karte Foul)Jashari (38., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Wilfleinsdorf: Honemann (HZ. Keiblinger), Maurer, Brandstetter, Rödler, Edler (75. Salmer), Kelmendi, Kovacs, Anderl, Bily, Kapic, Kaplanoglu (83. Arslan)
Rohrau: Komornik, Toth (60. Tobolka), Duvelek, Mihic, Breitwieser (83. Yildiz), Feitsch, Steiner, Sulimani, Bojku, Jashari Berin, Jashari Behram
70 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Christopher Koch