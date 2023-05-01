Punkteteilung in der Donaustadt
01.05.2023 13:00
Statistik:
Hainburg - Margarethen / M. 1:1 (0:0)
Torfolge: 1:0 (49.) Brenkus, 1:1 (66., Eigentor) Kotay
Karten: Hubert (65., Gelbe Karte Foul), Kotay (70., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Brenkus (83., Gelbe Karte Kritik)Hiller (91., Gelb/Rote Karte Kritik), Hiller (20., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Krammer (30., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Vuckovski (37., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Koturovic (25., Rote Karte Torchancenverh.)
Hainburg: Kotay Abbas, Skrip, Brenkus, Emirhasan, Ergin, Matoschitz (84. Kotay), Sert (HZ. Smutek), Sedlacek, Hubert, Atakli, Dumka
Margarethen / M.: Krammer, Höpp (77. Toader), Leone (60. Pop), Kostic Thomas, Daidzic, Vuckovski, Nujic (60. Constantin), Kostic Angelo, Hiller, Kostic Fernando, Koturovic
50 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mario Strobl