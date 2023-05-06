Fallbach - Hollabrunn ATSV 2:1 (0:0)
06.05.2023 20:00
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (49.) Silinger, 1:1 (67.) Zeka, 2:1 (90+3.) Silinger
Karten: Schodl (30., Gelbe Karte Foul), Niessler (43., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Rauchhofer (78., Gelb/Rote Karte Kritik), Rauchhofer (25., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Ulram (32., Gelbe Karte Foul), Nuredini (71., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Kostic (61., Gelbe Karte Foul), Petrovic (10., Gelbe Karte Foul), Sormaz (92., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Fallbach: Kober (65. Nekam), Zechmeister, Varada, Krejci, Kerbl, Prokesch, Frühwirth (86. Weichselbaum), Silinger, Schodl, Niessler, Schild (58. Wabra)
Hollabrunn ATSV: Kostic, Sormaz, Sehnal, Schmid (HZ. Kanceltik), Zeka, Stankovic, Petrovic (73. Ferati), Pavlovic, Nuredini Besnik, Ulram, Tazi
95 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mohamed Habrour