06.05.2023  20:00

Statistik:

Fallbach - Hollabrunn ATSV 2:1 (0:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (49.) Silinger, 1:1 (67.) Zeka, 2:1 (90+3.) Silinger

Karten: Schodl (30., Gelbe Karte Foul), Niessler (43., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Rauchhofer (78., Gelb/Rote Karte Kritik), Rauchhofer (25., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Ulram (32., Gelbe Karte Foul), Nuredini (71., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Kostic (61., Gelbe Karte Foul), Petrovic (10., Gelbe Karte Foul), Sormaz (92., Gelbe Karte Foul)

Fallbach: Kober (65. Nekam), Zechmeister, Varada, Krejci, Kerbl, Prokesch, Frühwirth (86. Weichselbaum), Silinger, Schodl, Niessler, Schild (58. Wabra)

Hollabrunn ATSV: Kostic, Sormaz, Sehnal, Schmid (HZ. Kanceltik), Zeka, Stankovic, Petrovic (73. Ferati), Pavlovic, Nuredini Besnik, Ulram, Tazi

95 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mohamed Habrour

