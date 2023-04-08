Lichtenwörth - Admira Wr. Neustadt 2:1 (2:0)

Erstellt am 08. April 2023 | 18:30
MF
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.
08.04.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Lichtenwörth - Admira Wr. Neustadt 2:1 (2:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (4.) Bayer, 2:0 (43.) Bayer, 2:1 (75., Freistoß) Kalman

Karten: Bayer (90+6., Gelbe Karte sonst.), Uysal (23., Gelbe Karte Foul)Bier (70., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Nedorost (90+4., Gelbe Karte Foul)

Lichtenwörth: Havan, Kisling, Bayer, Schappelwein (HZ. Brandl), Blümel, Haider, Uysal (90+2. Gausterer), Weiss (87. Glaser), Stingl, Fischer, Schwarz

Admira Wr. Neustadt: Kalman, Kaindl, Nosal (3. Bier), Pauer, Kulcsar, Langer, Pauer, Ibric, Pireci (63. Nedorost), Pieler, Zelenak

120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Karl Simon

