Lichtenwörth - Admira Wr. Neustadt 2:1 (2:0)
08.04.2023 16:30
Torfolge: 1:0 (4.) Bayer, 2:0 (43.) Bayer, 2:1 (75., Freistoß) Kalman
Karten: Bayer (90+6., Gelbe Karte sonst.), Uysal (23., Gelbe Karte Foul)Bier (70., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Nedorost (90+4., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Lichtenwörth: Havan, Kisling, Bayer, Schappelwein (HZ. Brandl), Blümel, Haider, Uysal (90+2. Gausterer), Weiss (87. Glaser), Stingl, Fischer, Schwarz
Admira Wr. Neustadt: Kalman, Kaindl, Nosal (3. Bier), Pauer, Kulcsar, Langer, Pauer, Ibric, Pireci (63. Nedorost), Pieler, Zelenak
120 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Karl Simon