Pottendorf - Lichtenwörth 0:2 (0:0)

Erstellt am 19. August 2023 | 19:00
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Steinfeld
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

19.08.2023  17:00

Statistik:

Pottendorf - Lichtenwörth 0:2 (0:0).

Torfolge: 0:1 (50.) Uysal, 0:2 (90+1.) Blümel.

Gelbe Karten: Geljic (35. Foul), Gudelj (73. Unsportlichkeit), Stanic (54. Unsportlichkeit); Havan (60. Unsportlichkeit).

Pottendorf: Papak; Gudelj, Kukolja, Hakkan, Geljic, Brandic, Rafael Misic, Nemeth (77. Gabriel Misic), Parlov, Stanic, Steigleder.

Lichtenwörth: Fischer; Uysal (85. Daudov), Matthias Weiss, Schappelwein, Kisling, Bayer, Tschirk, Schwarz (66. Hubalek), Havan (90+2. Freyter), Hujdurovic, Alexander Blümel.

105 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Goran Knezevic.

