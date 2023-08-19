Pottendorf - Lichtenwörth 0:2 (0:0)
19.08.2023 17:00
Statistik:
Pottendorf - Lichtenwörth 0:2 (0:0).
Torfolge: 0:1 (50.) Uysal, 0:2 (90+1.) Blümel.
Gelbe Karten: Geljic (35. Foul), Gudelj (73. Unsportlichkeit), Stanic (54. Unsportlichkeit); Havan (60. Unsportlichkeit).
Pottendorf: Papak; Gudelj, Kukolja, Hakkan, Geljic, Brandic, Rafael Misic, Nemeth (77. Gabriel Misic), Parlov, Stanic, Steigleder.
Lichtenwörth: Fischer; Uysal (85. Daudov), Matthias Weiss, Schappelwein, Kisling, Bayer, Tschirk, Schwarz (66. Hubalek), Havan (90+2. Freyter), Hujdurovic, Alexander Blümel.
105 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Goran Knezevic.