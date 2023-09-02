Pottendorf - Wöllersdorf 2:1 (1:1)

In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

02.09.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Pottendorf - Wöllersdorf 2:1 (1:1).

Torfolge: 0:1 (9.) Pataki, 1:1 (37.) Gudelj, 2:1 (63.) Brandic.

Gelbe Karten: Misic (81. Unsportlichkeit), Brandic (69. Unsportlichkeit), Parlov (90+6. Unsportlichkeit), Erben (90+5. Foul); Kaindl (90+5. Unsportlichkeit), Tasdemir (70. Unsportlichkeit).

Pottendorf: Papak; Gudelj, Brandic, Sütcü (89. Cosic), Kukolja, Steigleder (HZ. Erben), Parlov, Misic, Hakkan, Geljic, Stanic (58. Nemeth).

Wöllersdorf: Wetzstein; Mate, Fürster, Horvath, Pataki, Zöchling (77. Spiekermann), Sebesta, Tasdemir, Kaindl, Sommer, Lichtenwörther.

75 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Alim Braha.

