Leiben - Droß 2:2 (0:1)
28.10.2023 17:00
Statistik:
LEIBEN - DROSS 2:2 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (3.) Pavelek, 1:1 (50., Elfmeter) Gerlich, 2:1 (62.) Baireder, 2:2 (90+2.) Sinek.
Gelbe Karten: Weiss (44. Foul), Petrik (90+1. Foul), Hollnsteiner (75. Foul); Mantler (45. Foul), Zach (90+1. Foul), Sinek (27. Foul), Nestroj (31. Unsportlichkeit).
Gelb-Rote Karten: ; Nestroj (41. Foul).
Leiben: Svec; Christopher Fürst, Weiss (HZ. Fuchs), Petrik, Selajmi Morina, Qendrim Morina, Hollnsteiner, Baireder, Kiefer, Heher, Gerlich.
Droß: Oeckl; Reithner (75. Zach), Czipin, Sinek, Goldnagl, Pavelek, Nestroj, Novotny, Dushku, Mantler (85. Grulich), Stöller.
85 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mohammad Amin Ahmadi.