Leiben - Droß 2:2 (0:1)

Erstellt am 28. Oktober 2023 | 19:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Südliches Waldviertel/Wachau
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
28.10.2023  17:00

Statistik:

LEIBEN - DROSS 2:2 (0:1).

Torfolge: 0:1 (3.) Pavelek, 1:1 (50., Elfmeter) Gerlich, 2:1 (62.) Baireder, 2:2 (90+2.) Sinek.

Gelbe Karten: Weiss (44. Foul), Petrik (90+1. Foul), Hollnsteiner (75. Foul); Mantler (45. Foul), Zach (90+1. Foul), Sinek (27. Foul), Nestroj (31. Unsportlichkeit).

Gelb-Rote Karten: ; Nestroj (41. Foul).

Leiben: Svec; Christopher Fürst, Weiss (HZ. Fuchs), Petrik, Selajmi Morina, Qendrim Morina, Hollnsteiner, Baireder, Kiefer, Heher, Gerlich.

Droß: Oeckl; Reithner (75. Zach), Czipin, Sinek, Goldnagl, Pavelek, Nestroj, Novotny, Dushku, Mantler (85. Grulich), Stöller.

85 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mohammad Amin Ahmadi.