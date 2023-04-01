Harland - Maria Anzbach 1:5 (1:3)
01.04.2023 16:30
Tore: Heim Vladimir Peska (18.), Gast Thomas Helly (31.), Gast Adam Teichmann (33.), Gast Adam Teichmann (58.), Gast Thomas Winter (36.), Gast Thomas Winter (77., Elfmeter)
Harland: Arjan Muharemi, Benjamin Zeiss, Raphael Alexander Amon, Hannes Brammer, Clemens Meyer, Miroslav Gregan, Martin Koplik, Vladimir Peska, Semir Jashari, Thomas Holzhauser, Ali Alexandru Mohammad, Erich Haberl, Sehid Zulfiji, Ihwan Mashudov, Wischan Mashudov, Mohammad Al Hussin, Sehid Zulfiji (60. statt Raphael Alexander Amon), Ihwan Mashudov (73. statt Hannes Brammer)
Maria Anzbach: Philipp Klose, Tobias Deyer, Johannes Feiertag, Thomas Winter, Christopher Lang, Thomas Helly, Dominik Saghy, Adam Teichmann, Felix Thurnher, Adrian Miskev, Reinhard Schlossinger, Kevin Grimas, Stefan Winter, Patrick Jaros, Timon Sailer, Matthias Lang, Oliver Saghy, Patrick Jaros (51. statt Thomas Helly), Matthias Lang (81. statt Thomas Winter), Stefan Winter (86. statt Felix Thurnher)
Karten: Miroslav Gregan (57. Gelb Foul), Semir Jashari (62. Gelb Unsportl.), Ali Alexandru Mohammad (65. Gelb Unsportl.), Vladimir Peska (77. Gelb Unsportl.), Reinhard Schlossinger (23. Gelb Foul), Adam Teichmann (44. Gelb Unsportl.), Felix Thurnher (53. Gelb Foul)