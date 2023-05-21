Alland - Leobersdorf 1:1 (0:1)

Erstellt am 21. Mai 2023 | 19:00
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

21.05.2023  17:00

Statistik:

Torfolge: 0:1 (41.) Aichinger, 1:1 (90+1.) Baston-Ciobanu

Karten: Armatage (45+1., Gelbe Karte Foul)Scharrach (74., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Kompiller (56., Gelbe Karte Foul), Czvitkovicz (81., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

Alland: Hajdár, Lazic, Loibnegger, Boran, Miljatovic, Urban, Wunderer (74. Band), Telescu (50. Baston-Ciobanu), Westymayer, Arzuman, Armatage

Leobersdorf: Bleimuth, Kompiller (71. Pehab), Ramharter (75. Rabl), Rührl, Scharrach (75. Zach), Kaiser, Milivojevic, Petrovic (61. Neunteufel), Aichinger Daniel, Aichinger Julian, Czvitkovicz

100 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Gürsel Ak

