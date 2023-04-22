Alland - Sooss 3:1 (2:0)
22.04.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Alland - Sooss 3:1 (2:0)
Torfolge: 1:0 (21.) Arzuman, 2:0 (25.) Armatage, 2:1 (69.) Pfaffenberger, 3:1 (79.) Burcoiu
Karten: Westymayer (84., Gelbe Karte Foul), Hajdár (50., Gelbe Karte Foul), Arzuman (74., Gelbe Karte Foul), Hajdár (50., Gelb/Rote Karte Kritik)Heimhilcher (24., Gelbe Karte Foul), Fischer (33., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Alland: Armatage Noel, Loibnegger (62. Burcoiu), Urban, Wunderer, Hajdár, Lazic, Arzuman (83. Band), Armatage Maurice (81. Westymayer), Boran, Miljatovic, Telescu
Sooss: Bleimuth (HZ. Rus), Maczko, Klapsia, Hochstöger, Pfaffenberger, Heimhilcher, Tarik, Scharz, Fischer, Grlic, Sahitaj (81. Laimer)
70 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Jetmir Muslii