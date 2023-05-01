Schönau - Alland 0:0 (0:0)
01.05.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge:
Karten: Ates (17., Gelbe Karte Foul), Gamper (46., Gelbe Karte Foul), Neidhardt (90., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)Wunderer (33., Gelbe Karte Foul)
Schönau: Simic, Geissler, Grujic, Adigüzel, Ates, Alavantic (61. Tiskaya), Neidhardt (90. Öztürk), Secco, Jagnesak, Gamper, Horvath
Alland: Westymayer, Telescu, Miljatovic, Boran, Burcoiu (64. Baston-Ciobanu), Arzuman, Loibnegger, Armatage, Wunderer (83. Stephan), Urban, Hajdár
95 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Thomas Bauer