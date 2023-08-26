SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt - Alland 0:1 (0:0)

Erstellt am 26. August 2023 | 19:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Triestingtal
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

26.08.2023  17:00

Statistik:

SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt - Alland 0:1 (0:0).

Torfolge: 0:1 (72.) Loibnegger.

Gelbe Karten: Divkovic (60. Foul), Burst (24. Foul), Hassan (68. Foul), Abdi (65. Foul); Loibnegger (90+6. Unsportlichkeit).

SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt: Steinbacher; Hofer, Burst, Abdi, Andrei Lungu (72. Ibrahimi), Wohlfahrt, Khamseh (61. Imamovic), Stefan Lungu (73. Bartaun), Azizi, Divkovic, Hassan.

Alland: Miljatovic; Burcoiu (84. Band), Arzuman (54. Eibenberger), Telescu, Hajdár, Westymayer, Loibnegger (90+4. Stephan), Maurice Armatage, Boran, Noel Armatage, Orsolic (54. Palhegyi).

121 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Kujtim Avdiu.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren