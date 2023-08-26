SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt - Alland 0:1 (0:0)
26.08.2023 17:00
Statistik:
SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt - Alland 0:1 (0:0).
Torfolge: 0:1 (72.) Loibnegger.
Gelbe Karten: Divkovic (60. Foul), Burst (24. Foul), Hassan (68. Foul), Abdi (65. Foul); Loibnegger (90+6. Unsportlichkeit).
SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt: Steinbacher; Hofer, Burst, Abdi, Andrei Lungu (72. Ibrahimi), Wohlfahrt, Khamseh (61. Imamovic), Stefan Lungu (73. Bartaun), Azizi, Divkovic, Hassan.
Alland: Miljatovic; Burcoiu (84. Band), Arzuman (54. Eibenberger), Telescu, Hajdár, Westymayer, Loibnegger (90+4. Stephan), Maurice Armatage, Boran, Noel Armatage, Orsolic (54. Palhegyi).
121 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Kujtim Avdiu.