SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt - Blumau 3:0 (2:0)
20.08.2023 17:00
Statistik:
SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt - Blumau 3:0 (2:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (5.) Hassan, 2:0 (36.) Khamseh, 3:0 (88.) Imamovic.
Gelbe Karten: Petru (80. Foul), Ibrahimi (40. Foul), Hassan (61. Foul), Abdi (18. Unsportlichkeit), Steinbacher (75. Kritik); Veltan (67. Kritik), Sert (32. Foul), Qelaj (94. Foul), Bauer (83. Kritik).
SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt: Steinbacher; Ibrahimi, Hassan, Burst, Azizi (62. Imamovic), Hofer (60. Bartaun), Stefan Lungu (65. Petru), Divkovic, Khamseh, Andrei Lungu, Abdi.
Blumau: Niehrig; Stadler (HZ. Qelaj), Bauer, Sert, Schönbauer (HZ. Heimhilcher), Kopitsch, Özkan (86. Kocovski), David Stanojevic, Daniel Stanojevic (HZ. Klimenta), Toman, Veltan.
60 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nermin Keserovic.