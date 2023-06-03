SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt - Sooss 2:3 (1:3)

Erstellt am 03. Juni 2023 | 20:00
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

03.06.2023  18:00

Statistik:

SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt - Sooss 2:3 (1:3)

Torfolge: 1:0 (5.) Ibrahimi, 1:1 (33., Elfmeter) Scharz, 1:2 (37.) Scharz, 1:3 (41.) Scharz, 2:3 (71., Elfmeter) Ibrahimi

Karten: Ibrahimi (80., Gelbe Karte Foul), Lungu (27., Gelbe Karte Foul)Wittmann (90., Gelbe Karte Kritik), Sahitaj (46., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Bleimuth (53., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt: Grundner, Wohlfahrt, Steinbacher, Hofer, Lungu Andrei (65. Gamauf), Bartaun, Lungu Stefan (62. Petru), Meinhardt, Ibrahimi Hojad, Burst, Ibrahimi Elliyas (85. Azizi)

Sooss: Scharz, Hochstöger, Klapsia, Maczko, Sahitaj, Hartl, Fischer, Köck, Bleimuth, Pfaffenberger (70. Heimhilcher), Laimer (82. Luger)

80 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Bagrat Gogadze

