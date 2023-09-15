Teesdorf - SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt 3:1 (1:1)
15.09.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Teesdorf - SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt 3:1 (1:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (35., Elfmeter) Hassan, 1:1 (36.) Akti, 2:1 (67.) Engelschall, 3:1 (75.) Fassl.
Gelbe Karten: Akti (39. Foul), Voithofer (74. Foul), Mitter (59. Foul), Mihaly (90+1. Foul); Hofer (47. Unsportlichkeit), Karlik (38. Unsportlichkeit), Divkovic (21. Foul).
Teesdorf: Mauthner; Akti, Kaya, Dreher, Neusiedler, Mihaly, Mitter, Kopranovic, Fassl, Engelschall (84. Özsöz), Voithofer.
SG Klausen-Leopoldsdorf / Altenmarkt: Steinbacher; Wohlfahrt, Gamauf, Hofer, Abdi (88. Ibrahimi), Divkovic, Hassan, Imamovic (75. Khamseh), Burst (75. Bartaun), Lungu, Azizi.
90 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Mato Previsic.