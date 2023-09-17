Furth - Stetten 6:0 (0:0)
17.09.2023 11:00
Statistik:
Furth - Stetten 6:0 (0:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (48.) Polland, 2:0 (59.) Petrovský, 3:0 (66.) Engelhart, 4:0 (76.) Polland, 5:0 (83.) Weißenböck, 6:0 (86.) Polland.
Gelbe Karten: Kitta (30. Foul), Polland (53. Foul), Dragan (79. Kritik); Starkl (37. Foul), Kreiner (32. Foul).
Furth: Rau; Wandl, Polland, Kitta, Petrovský (82. Huber), Sam (87. Gattinger), Schütz (82. Gosch), Siebenhandl (87. Weiß), Dragan, Engelhart (82. Weißenböck), Rossecker.
Stetten: Tischler; Fasching, Bayerl, Starkl, Schmid (56. Bachmaier), Moradi (68. Schweinberger), Gaida, Kreiner, Gschlent, Habeler, Aleksandropulos.
102 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Kerem Barmaksiz.