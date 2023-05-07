Hochwolkersdorf - Krumbach 1:0 (0:0)
07.05.2023 16:30
Statistik:
Torfolge: 1:0 (55.) Varga
Karten: Schrammel (84., Gelb/Rote Karte Unsportl.), Schrammel (52., Gelbe Karte Foul)Kager (78., Gelbe Karte Foul), Székely (84., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Strassgütl (23., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)
Hochwolkersdorf: Ölmez (44. Merl), Schrammel, Kühteubl, Wedl, Pürrer, Blank (59. Yavuz), Luger, Keles, Tonkovic, Laszlo (79. Kleinrath), Varga
Krumbach: Zingl, Székely, Hanke, Kager Thomas, Földes, Riegler, Szabó, Aigner Manuel, Strassgütl (89. Aigner), Kager David (85. Reithofer), Fischer
200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Martin Gyarmati