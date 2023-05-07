Hochwolkersdorf - Krumbach 1:0 (0:0)

Erstellt am 07. Mai 2023 | 18:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
MF
Mein Fussball
Meinfussball Symbolbild 2. Klasse Wechsel
Foto: shutterstock.com/alphaspirit.it
Werbung
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

07.05.2023  16:30

Statistik:

Hochwolkersdorf - Krumbach 1:0 (0:0)

Torfolge: 1:0 (55.) Varga

Karten: Schrammel (84., Gelb/Rote Karte Unsportl.), Schrammel (52., Gelbe Karte Foul)Kager (78., Gelbe Karte Foul), Székely (84., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.), Strassgütl (23., Gelbe Karte Unsportl.)

Hochwolkersdorf: Ölmez (44. Merl), Schrammel, Kühteubl, Wedl, Pürrer, Blank (59. Yavuz), Luger, Keles, Tonkovic, Laszlo (79. Kleinrath), Varga

Krumbach: Zingl, Székely, Hanke, Kager Thomas, Földes, Riegler, Szabó, Aigner Manuel, Strassgütl (89. Aigner), Kager David (85. Reithofer), Fischer

200 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Martin Gyarmati

Werbung