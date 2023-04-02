Lanzenkirchen - Hochwolkersdorf 5:0 (3:0)
02.04.2023 14:30
Tore: Heim Ilija Golubovic (34.), Heim Ilija Golubovic (48.), Heim Alexander Rössner (88.), Heim Daniel Schicho (14.), Heim Matthias Schmitz (24.)
Lanzenkirchen: Patrick Janecek, Friedrich Hauke, Filip Alilovic, Maximilian Dorfmeister, Michael Wolfsgruber, Marco Schmidt, Victor Drobilitsch, Dennis Leuchtmann, Ilija Golubovic, Daniel Schicho, Matthias Schmitz, Marco Tichy, Alexander Rössner, Alexander Becker, Marco Lohr, Christoph Brunner, Danijel Todorovic, Alexander Becker (65. statt Victor Drobilitsch), Christoph Brunner (70. statt Ilija Golubovic), Marco Lohr (77. statt Matthias Schmitz), Alexander Rössner (77. statt Michael Wolfsgruber)
Hochwolkersdorf: Rene Luger, Alexander Schrammel, Rene Kühteubl, David Markus Schwarz, Onur Keles, Mario Wedl, Thomas Pürrer, Marcel Blank, Balazs Laki, Srdan Tonkovic, Julian Laszlo, Lukas Kornfeld, Marcel Dobida, Ali Ibrahim Ölmez, Robert Scherz, Tutku Yavuz, William Merl, William Merl (HZ. statt Julian Laszlo), Ali Ibrahim Ölmez (HZ. statt Marcel Blank), Marcel Dobida (80. statt Mario Wedl), Robert Scherz (80. statt Onur Keles)
Karten: Matthias Schmitz (31. Gelb Foul), Mario Wedl (30. Gelb Unsportl.), David Markus Schwarz (67. Gelb Unsportl.)