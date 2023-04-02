Stetten - Ulrichskirchen 0:2 (0:1)
02.04.2023 16:30
Tore: Gast Konstantin Hattler (90., Elfmeter), Gast Fabian Zeilinger (21.)
Stetten: Ralph Kittenberger, Tobias Habeler, Marcel Weingartner, Skender Beqiri, Patrick Gschweidl, Dennis Kalkan, Nikola Aleksandropulos, Georg Schmid, Stefan Ubrig, Stefan Gaida, Christoph Fasching, Tobias Hirschl, Luka Mateja Bachmaier, Manuel Gschlent, Alexander Kreiner, Robin Weber, Manuel Gschlent (61. statt Stefan Gaida), Luka Mateja Bachmaier (84. statt Patrick Gschweidl)
Ulrichskirchen: Alexander Riegelnegg, Franz Robl, Martin Fürst, Konstantin Hattler, Pascal Igl, Daniel Stöckl, Simon Matzenberger, Thomas Pichler, Raphael Thimler, Fabian Zeilinger, Marcel Igl, Oliver Riegler, Gzim Spahija, Christopher Kremser, Bruno Schiller, Mario Flandorfer, Nicolas Krenn, Christopher Kremser (HZ. statt Franz Robl), Mario Flandorfer (67. statt Fabian Zeilinger), Bruno Schiller (77. statt Daniel Stöckl), Gzim Spahija (85. statt Thomas Pichler)
Karten: Dennis Kalkan (55. Gelb Unsportl.), Christoph Fasching (75. Gelb Unsportl.), Manuel Gschlent (80. Gelb Foul), Tobias Habeler (83. Gelb Foul), Georg Schmid (90. Gelb Kritik), Pascal Igl (90. Gelb Unsportl.), Dennis Kalkan (60. Gelb-Rot Foul)