Wilfersdorf - Ulrichskirchen 3:2 (3:0)

Erstellt am 01. September 2023 | 22:00
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

01.09.2023  20:00

Statistik:

Wilfersdorf - Ulrichskirchen 3:2 (3:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (18., Elfmeter) Kerek, 2:0 (31.) Kerek, 3:0 (41.) Konecny, 3:1 (56.) Igl, 3:2 (76.) Igl.

Gelbe Karten: Niessler (55. Foul); Igl (81. Kritik).

Wilfersdorf: Javorsky; Kerek, Habich, Konecny, Cavkic (92. Graf), Schöller (69. Lanscha), Manuel Kramer, Bachmayer (89. Bucher), Unger, Stefan Kramer, Niessler.

Ulrichskirchen: Riegelnegg; Hamidovic (69. Khawaja), Mustafic (88. Schödl), Schiller, Igl, Stefan Fürst, Hattler, Martin Fürst, Flandorfer, Thimler, Spahija.

110 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ermin Mujic.

