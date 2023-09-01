Wilfersdorf - Ulrichskirchen 3:2 (3:0)
01.09.2023 20:00
Statistik:
Wilfersdorf - Ulrichskirchen 3:2 (3:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (18., Elfmeter) Kerek, 2:0 (31.) Kerek, 3:0 (41.) Konecny, 3:1 (56.) Igl, 3:2 (76.) Igl.
Gelbe Karten: Niessler (55. Foul); Igl (81. Kritik).
Wilfersdorf: Javorsky; Kerek, Habich, Konecny, Cavkic (92. Graf), Schöller (69. Lanscha), Manuel Kramer, Bachmayer (89. Bucher), Unger, Stefan Kramer, Niessler.
Ulrichskirchen: Riegelnegg; Hamidovic (69. Khawaja), Mustafic (88. Schödl), Schiller, Igl, Stefan Fürst, Hattler, Martin Fürst, Flandorfer, Thimler, Spahija.
110 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Ermin Mujic.