Gresten - Ertl 1:4 (0:1)
08.09.2023 19:30
Statistik:
Gresten - Ertl 1:4 (0:1).
Torfolge: 0:1 (39.) Klobasa, 0:2 (52.) Kopf, 0:3 (78.) Steinparzer, 1:3 (86.) Tonka, 1:4 (90.) Schönegger.
Gelbe Karten: Rülling (84. Foul), Teufl (42. Foul); Schachermayer (44. Foul), Schachermayer (64. Foul), Kopf (89. Unsportlichkeit).
Gresten: Mayerhofer; Andreas Wagner (88. Timo Haselreither), Jonathan Zahnt (58. Marvin Noah Zahnt), Tonka, Thomas Fröschl (82. Scheinhart), Bednar, Thomas Wagner, Teufel, Teufl, Rülling, Faschingleitner (82. Hannes Fröschl).
Ertl: Christian Kopf; Agh, Klobasa (88. Schönegger), Lohnecker, Oberforster, Hochrieser, Schoiswohl (88. Molnar), Patrick Kopf (67. Steinparzer), Hinterbichler, Lukas Schachermayer, Manuel Schachermayer.
119 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Nafaâ Nagbou.