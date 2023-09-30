Lunz / See - Göstling 4:5 (1:3)
30.09.2023 16:00
Statistik:
Lunz / See - Göstling 4:5 (1:3).
Torfolge: 0:1 (6.) Priskin, 0:2 (11.) Moritz Roseneder, 0:3 (17.) Moritz Roseneder, 1:3 (32.) Garyga, 1:4 (48.) Lukas Heigl, 2:4 (60., Elfmeter) Moszyk, 2:5 (70.) Priskin, 3:5 (78.) Nico Karl, 4:5 (89., Freistoß) Moszyk.
Gelbe Karten: Wepa (87. Kritik), Raphael Wutzl (26. Foul), Bayer (68. Foul); Huber (20. Unsportlichkeit), Florian Heigl (38. Foul), Lukas Heigl (81. Foul).
Lunz / See: Andreas Karl; Garyga, Nico Karl, Raphael Wutzl, Bayer, Lukas Wutzl, Leitner, Moszyk, Simon Roseneder, Pechhacker, Wepa.
Göstling: Klacansky; Bachler, Moritz Roseneder, Huber, Florian Heigl, Gernot Frühwald, Priskin, Heim, Matthias Roseneder, Lukas Heigl, Haselsteiner.
280 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Djoka Redzaj.