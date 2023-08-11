ASK Ebreichsdorf - Vösendorf 1:1 (1:0)

Erstellt am 11. August 2023 | 21:30
In Kürze findest du hier den vollständigen Bericht zum Spiel.

11.08.2023  19:30

Statistik:

ASK Ebreichsdorf - Vösendorf 1:1 (1:0).

Torfolge: 1:0 (21.) Klug, 1:1 (67.) Svoboda.

Gelbe Karten: Studnicka (32. Foul), Klug (10. Foul); Dober (41. Foul).

ASK Ebreichsdorf: Pendl; Vukajlovic, Stifter (58. Juric), Haas, Studnicka (63. Knötzl), Jonovic, Zivotic, Pavic, Klug, Mohr, Anderst (80. Leiner).

Vösendorf: Trettler; Bauer, Steinacher, Lubenovic, Jesic, Holzer (HZ. Kielnhofer), Sprinzer, Dober (71. Djordjevic), Svoboda, Kirimli (87. Zdralic), Müller.

333 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Michael Weber.

