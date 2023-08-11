ASK Ebreichsdorf - Vösendorf 1:1 (1:0)
11.08.2023 19:30
Statistik:
ASK Ebreichsdorf - Vösendorf 1:1 (1:0).
Torfolge: 1:0 (21.) Klug, 1:1 (67.) Svoboda.
Gelbe Karten: Studnicka (32. Foul), Klug (10. Foul); Dober (41. Foul).
ASK Ebreichsdorf: Pendl; Vukajlovic, Stifter (58. Juric), Haas, Studnicka (63. Knötzl), Jonovic, Zivotic, Pavic, Klug, Mohr, Anderst (80. Leiner).
Vösendorf: Trettler; Bauer, Steinacher, Lubenovic, Jesic, Holzer (HZ. Kielnhofer), Sprinzer, Dober (71. Djordjevic), Svoboda, Kirimli (87. Zdralic), Müller.
333 Zuschauer, Schiedsrichter: Michael Weber.